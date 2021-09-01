Former Badger, Super Bowl hero Corey Clement finds a new NFL home

Corey Clement has now been employed by nearly every single team in the NFC East.

After starting with the Philadelphia Eagles, starring in their Super Bowl 52 victory and spending time on the New York Giants, Clement has now signed to the Dallas Cowboys active roster.

#Cowboys are signing RB Corey Clement to their active roster, source says. His tour of the NFC East continues. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 1, 2021

The signing is big news for the former Badger, as he jumps right from being cut by the Giants to making the Cowboys roster—avoiding having to start the season on their practice squad.

The former Badger will enter the season behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard on the depth chart in Dallas, a role which figures to see him play a lot on special teams.

