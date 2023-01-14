Former Badger receives 23 NFL All-Pro votes

T.J. Edwards has had an outstanding year as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, recording a career-high 159 tackles and while playing in all 17 of the team’s regular season contests. As a result, the former Badger earned himself 23 All-Pro votes, including three first-team votes.

Edwards has increased his production in each of his four seasons in the NFL after going undrafted in 2019 following four-year career with the Badgers. In his four seasons with Wisconsin, the linebacker recorded 366 total tackles, including eight sacks, while compiling 10 interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. A highlight from his career with the Badgers was his 51-yard pick-six in Wisconsin’s 38-13 win over Maryland in 2018.

Edwards and the Eagles are enjoying a bye week in the first round of the NFL playoffs this weekend before they’ll return to action in the Divisional Round to take on an undetermined opponent next week.

