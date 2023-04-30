Former Badger offensive lineman gets signed as undrafted free agent

Former Badger offensive lineman Tyler Beach was signed by the Houston Texans on Saturday after he went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. He officially became the fourth Wisconsin athlete to join an NFL team, with Joe Tippmann (Jets), Keeanu Benton (Steelers) and Nick Herbig (Steelers) all being selected.

Beach spent three seasons with the Badgers, starting 11 games at guard in 2022 while protecting quarterback Graham Mertz. Prior to his junior season, Beach operated as a tackle, so he could end up playing either position in the league. His 6-foot-6, 330-pound frame seems to suggest that he should be able to operate in either position at the professional level.

Considering the fact that he was not selected, Beach is likely set to be in a competition crack the active roster with Houston ahead of the 2023 season. If he can earn a spot, his role would most likely be as a reserve option.

