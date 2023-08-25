A former Badger named to QB Senior Bowl watch list

One of the first college football games of the season will feature a Badger storyline even though Wisconsin won’t be playing.

This Thursday, former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz leads his new team, the Florida Gators, against Utah in a rematch of last season’s opener for both squads.

On Wednesday, the former Badger starter was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List as one of the quarterbacks noted by the committee.

Mertz spent three seasons as the Wisconsin starter in what as a topsy turvy career in Madison. The former four-star recruit will look for consistency for a Florida team with a lot of new faces after staring quarterback Anthony Richardson departed for the NFL Draft.

🚨 2024 @seniorbowl QB Watchlist All we can say is, competition for this year’s six QB roster spots is wide open! Who do you want to see in Mobile this year? Speak now…#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/xsFEnHMxrr — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire