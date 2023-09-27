Former Badger impresses in NFL debut

Even though the Jets lost to the Patriots 15-10 in the NFL’s Week 3 on Sunday, former Badgers lineman Joe Tippmann impressed in his debut. The rookie drew the start at right guard and didn’t allow a pressure.

Selected in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft by New York, Tippmann had to wait to make his professional debut, but he certainly made it worth it.

With the Jets running 42 pass plays, the rookies ability to hold of Bill Belichick’s defense is rather impressive and it seems likely that Tippmann could be a regular starter moving forward.

New York faces the Chiefs this Sunday in a Week 4 matchup.

Jets rookie Joe Tippmann in his first career start: ✈️ 42 Pass Block Snaps

✈️ 42 Pass Block Snaps
✈️ ZERO Pressures Allowed

