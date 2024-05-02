Former Badger Freddie Owens taking over Kimberly boys basketball program

(WFRV) – A few weeks after Kimberly boys basketball head coach Jon Murphy announced his retirement, the Papermakers are bringing in former Wisconsin Badger standout Freddie Owens to take over the program.

Owens played for Wisconsin from 2000 to 2004 and averaged 7.2 points per game in 111 games. During his playing career, Owens participated in three Big 10 Championships and was famous for hitting a game-winning shot to advance Wisconsin to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

After playing collegiate basketball, Owens entered the coaching ranks, spending time on the staffs of Holy Cross, Montana, Oregon State, Iowa State, Wisconsin, and, most recently, Green Bay.

When UW-Green Bay parted ways with former head coach Will Ryan in January 2023, Owens was named the interim head coach. During that stint, Owens posted a 1-10 record.

