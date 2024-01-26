Former Badger is a finalist for the NFL’s DPOY

For yet another year, former Badgers linebacker T.J. Watt was named as a finalist for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award on Thursday.

Watt had yet another stellar season in Pittsburgh this season, matching his career-high with 68 total tackles, including 19.0 sacks, while also adding four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception over 17 games.

The linebacker’s sack total was the second highest of his seven-year NFL career with the Steelers and he’ll look to secure his second DPOY award at the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 8.

All four of his fellow nominees have never won the award.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire