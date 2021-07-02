A former Badger will be on this year’s edition of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

It was reported today that this year’s edition of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks,’ a show detailing one NFL team’s preseason training camp, will travel to Dallas, Texas and focus on the Dallas Cowboys.

The series figures to be immense entertainment, with Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy looking to bring the Cowboys back from a rough 2020 season.

But for Wisconsin fans, there is another reason to watch: former Badger Tyler Biadasz projects to be the team’s starting center and will be featured on the show.

The new season of #HardKnocks will feature @TylerBiadasz and the Dallas Cowboys! Mark your calendars for August 10th at 9:00pm CT for the premiere. 🗓 https://t.co/eHrnEsBCJJ — NFL Badgers (@NFLBadgers) July 2, 2021

Biadasz played 12 games last season for the Cowboys, starting four of them. He and the rest of the Cowboys should help HBO present a fascinating few weeks of television starting in a little over a month.

