Former Badger CB coach headed to Iowa State

It was announced Thursday that Iowa State has added former Badger cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat to their staff for the upcoming 2023 season. The former NFL player operated as an assistant coach with Wisconsin for each of the last two seasons and while working with Jim Leonhard on the Badgers’ defense in 2022, the unit ranked 11th nationally in total defense, allowing 303.5 yards per game.

With the new coaching staff coming into Madison, Poteat will now move on to a new opportunity with Iowa State. The Cyclones’ defense was suffocating in 2022, allowing just 285.6 yards per game, which ranked fourth in the nation. Poteat will look to maintain that level of success in 2023.

Having played ten seasons as a defensive back in the NFL, winning Super Bowl 39 as a member of the Patriots, and now having served 12 years as secondary coach at the collegiate level, Iowa State has brought in a proven commodity in Poteat.

10-year NFL career and success as a coach! Excited to add @PoteatCoach as our new cornerbacks coach!https://t.co/eqTZwG1Yxv 🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/ylD0ZHhYw5 — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) January 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire