Former Badger Aron Cruickshank is making big-time plays for Rutgers

Aron Cruickshank stepped up on the biggest stage for the Wisconsin Badgers when he took an early kickoff all the way for a touchdown during the 2019 Rose Bowl.

Cruickshank then transferred to Rutgers after that season, joining head coach Greg Schiano on what has become an improving football team. His Badger career ended with 26 games played, 49 total kick returns, a 24.6-yard return average, 2 return touchdowns, 4 catches, 40 receiving yards, 19 carries, 189 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns.

Now at Rutgers, Cruickshank is showing the Big Ten the promise he showed with the Badgers. That continued today with an impressive toe-drag reception on third down and a touchdown reception later that drive.

Story continues

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

List