Former Austin star going for another championship

Jun. 15—ST. LOUIS — Playing for championships is nothing new for Deonte Brown.

The 6-foot-3, 344 pound former Austin star got plenty of championship experience when he was a first team All-SEC player for the University of Alabama's football team. Brown was a part of four teams for the Crimson Tide that played for National Championships, winning two of them.

But even though playing for championships is something Brown is used to, that doesn't mean he's taking it for granted.

"I'm feeling pretty excited to be playing for a championship again," Brown said. "I'm eager to go out there and put on a show."

Brown plays offensive line for the Stallions, Birmingham's United Football League team. This Sunday the Stallions (10-1), which won the USFL conference championship this season, are set to take on the San Antonio Brahmas (8-3), winners of the XFL conference, in St. Louis for the UFL championship. It is the inaugural championship game for the UFL league after the merger of the USFL and XFL leagues.

According to Brown, playing for a championship is always a fantastic opportunity. However, he said this one is extra special.

Coming into this season Brown was poised to be a crucial piece of the Stallions team. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury during a week one game against the Arlington Renegades that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the regular season.

Brown worked his way back though, returning last week just in time to help Birmingham defeat the Michigan Panthers 31-18 in the USFL conference championship game. Now he will help the Stallions attempt to be the first ever UFL champions.

"When I first got hurt it was hard. I've been hurt before, but being away from the team for that long was tough," Brown said. "I just tried to keep a good mindset and keep grinding. I'm pretty excited to have made it back to play in this game."

When the Stallions take on the Brahmas on Sunday, there's sure to be plenty of eyes from Decatur and north Alabama watching. Brown was a member of the Austin Black Bears' football team from 2012-15 and played a key part in Austin's special 10-4 season in 2015 when he was a first team All-State player and Class 6A Lineman of the Year. It was just the second time ever that Austin had reached the state semifinals.

"It's awesome and a testament to our program to see guys that come from here doing these things," Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said of watching Brown. "It makes you proud as a coach to see guys that played for you succeeding at the highest level."

Perkins said seeing someone that played for Austin playing in Sunday's championship will mean a lot to current and future Black Bears.

"It's evidence of hope," Perkins said. "It shows them that if you work hard enough that you can have the opportunity to do these things, too."

Brown said it's a special feeling knowing that his hometown will be watching and cheering him on and that knowing so many look up to him is something that keeps him grounded.

"It's very humbling," Brown said. "I just want to show people that you can chase your dreams and if you put in the work, it will pay off for you."

"Hopefully when they're watching they'll realize, if he can do it, I can do it, too," Brown added.

Birmingham will take on San Antonio on Sunday at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis with kickoff set for 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

With two championship rings already, Brown hopes he can add another.

"A championship is a championship to me, and I'm excited to play for another," Brown said. "Playing for something like this always means a lot because it means all the work you've put in is paying off."

