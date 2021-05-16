Former Austin Peay DB victim of brutal Atlanta Falcons tryout hoax

This crosses the line between cruel and evil.

Juantarius Bryant, a former defensive back at Austin Peay, received a text from a 404 area code claiming to be from Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Bryant was being invited to the Falcons’ camp for a tryout.

Only the text was not from Pees, it was an impostor claiming to be the 71-year-old longtime NFL assistant.

When Bryant arrived at what he believed was going to be a tryout, he was turned away. COVID-19 protocols limited the number of tryout players a team could have at its rookie minicamps.

It’s been a rough few days, but I felt the need to clear the air and get this off my chest. Honestly ready to move on from the situation. pic.twitter.com/yUJELOstZW — Juantarius Bryant (@TheyLoveMyHair_) May 15, 2021

Bryant showed total class in his response to being the victim of a cruel hoax.

“I honestly would not like the person who pulled this stunt on me to be publicly humiliated,” he told ESPN via email. “I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy.”

Bryant’s agent has been in touch with the Falcons.

Juan has handled this situation with class. I hate the situation and have talked with representatives at the Atlanta Falcons. All parties involved are frustrated but @TheyLoveMyHair_ will get his opportunity soon. https://t.co/dCDSkx4B8C — Coach Alexander (@coreyralexander) May 16, 2021

Bryant became a first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference defensive back by his senior season in 2019 after making 107 tackles (2.5 for loss). In his career, he played in 43 games for Austin Peay with 242 tackles, three forced fumbles, and an interception.

Juantarius Bryant | Safety | Austin Peay Pro Day Results: Bench: 23reps

Vert: 37in.

Broad: 10ft 3.5in

40: 4.57

Shuttle: 4.00

3 Cone: 6.91 Numbers verified by @BlakeBedd https://t.co/b7MMCHyJM6 pic.twitter.com/3fizN2H01i — Juantarius Bryant (@TheyLoveMyHair_) March 11, 2021