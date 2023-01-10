Former Auburn WR steps down as head coach of Pinson Valley High School

When it comes to coaching, it is all about finding the right balance between work life, and family life. Former Auburn wide receiver Lee Guess is hoping to find that in the next chapter of his life.

Guess announced Monday that he would be stepping down as the head football coach at Pinson Valley High School after one season. In a statement to AL.com, Guess says that he will take time away from coaching in order to spend more time with his wife and four children.

The responsibilities of a head coach on and off the field are weighty. What makes a successful coach, in my opinion, is one who can balance those responsibilities alongside the responsibilities of a spouse and parent. Achieving that balance has proved to be very difficult and frankly more than I want to put my family through. So with much prayer and consideration, I’ve decided to step away from coaching in order to focus on my roles as a husband and father.

In his lone season as head coach, he led the Indians to a 6-4 record and a first round appearance in the AHSAA Class 6A playoffs. Prior to his time as head coach, he was the offensive coordinator for Pinson Valley for a season and spent five seasons as the program’s wide receivers coach under another former Auburn player, Patrick Nix.

Guess was former Auburn quarterback brandon cox’s top target at Hewitt-Trussville High School before the pair signed with Auburn. During his time on the Plains from 2002-06, Guess reeled in 14 catches for 262 yards as a wide receiver.

