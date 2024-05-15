Former Auburn WR Ja'Varrius Johnson has announced his transfer destination

This offseason, the relentless pursuit of Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko in the transfer portal has been a focal point. His aim? is to land a seasoned wide receiver, a move that could significantly bolster the depth chart for the 2024 season

Despite his best efforts and several attempts, players like KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Sam Brown opted for different destinations.

However, former Auburn wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson was still on the market, and the Aggies were reportedly interested after setting up a visit in early May. Well, as we all know, things can change in an instant. Last week's news that former Iowa WR Jacob Bostick will transfer to Texas A&M impacted both sides, as it was reported that Johnson would not visit the Aggies anymore going forward.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Johnson will now transfer to UCF, joining former Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson in an offense poised to consistently put a lot of points on the board in 2024.

During his Tigers career, Johnson recorded 64 receptions, 1,114 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. He possessed the speed and route-running finesse to make any quarterback's life just a little bit easier.

