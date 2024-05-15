Former Auburn WR Ja’Varrius Johnson transfers to UCF

The transfer portal window is coming to an end in the college football offseason and rosters are becoming set for the 2024-25 year. A lot of moves are being made all around the country, especially ones that should be put on high notice.

One that is potentially very impactful comes from former Auburn wide receiver, Ja'Varrius Johnson, who has committed to the UCF Knights for next season.

Johnson entered the portal on Dec. 15 with one year of eligibility remaining in his college career. He has spent every season up to this point on the Plains, going through three different head coaches in his time.

The senior racked up 64 receptions for 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns with the Tigers. He capped the 2023 season off with the best game of his season in a loss to Alabama, where he had four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

He joins former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in Orlando, as well as former players in wide receiver Kobe Hudson and defensive tackle Lee Hunter.

The Tigers now only notably return their top receiver from last year in Rivaldo Fairweather, to go along with Camden Brown as main contributors in pass catching from last season.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Tyler on Twitter @traley34

BREAKING: Former Auburn WR Ja’Varrius Johnson has Committed to UCF, he tells @on3sports The 5’10 175 WR totaled 64 receptions for 1,114 Yards & 8 TDs in his 3 years at Auburn Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/GrAgoH5ojJ pic.twitter.com/cxuQ0NtlDx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire