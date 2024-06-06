Former Auburn wide receiver commits to fellow Alabama program

Former Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has found a home in the transfer portal. The junior, who transferred from Auburn to Colorado last season, is now headed back Dixieland, where he’ll suit up for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in 2024.

Dawson originally came onto the Plains in 2021, when he played sparingly for the Tigers in his true freshmen season. Despite not recording an offensive stat, Dawson stayed the course and entered his sophomore season with a more substantial role, collecting 2 catches for 30 yards over four games of action.

The Lehigh Acres, FL native ultimately decided to enter the portal after two years at Auburn, finding a home on a new-look Colorado roster led by head coach Deion Sanders. Dawson made an immediate impact for the Buffaloes over the first month of the campaign. The former four-star recruit hauled in 14 receptions over the first four games of the year, but saw his role decrease once star two-way player Travis Hunter returned from injury. He ended up ending his season with 14 catches for 124 yards and 1 touchdown. The 5-foot-10 speedster also ran in a touchdown.

After being dismissed from the Colorado team in February due to a personal matter, Dawson has finally found a home in the Ohio Valley Conference for Jacksonville State. His role should increase once again entering 2024, giving the former highly-touted prospect all the room to show off the skills that brought him to the Plains three years ago.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire