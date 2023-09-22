Former Auburn teammates set to square off in Eugene

Following the final whistle of Auburn’s SEC opener with Texas A&M, Auburn fans will have another game of interest to watch during the 2:30 p.m. CT slot.

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks meet the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Sure, the star power that both programs bring to the game will be worth tuning in for. But for Auburn fans, the game will feature two former members of the 2021 Tigers roster.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix rebuilt his legacy last season by passing for 3,593 yards and 29 touchdowns. His performance last season has fueled this season’s Heisman Trophy campaign.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Nix talked about the hype surrounding this game, and if he is ready to endure the atmosphere it presents.

“We just go to work and we let that noise stay outside. We let the fans and everybody else outside of the program, you know, handle all the noise and we just go to work and we want to do whatever we can to be prepared for the game and handle our preparation going into the game so that we can be prepared for the game and we can go out and play fast. We’re ready for the moment and you know, with with games like these, you know, the build up is always big and a lot of us have played in big games. They’ve played in big games. So you know, it’s going to be a high intense game once we get out on the field, but, I expect it to settle down as the game goes and just be football, again.”

On the other side of the game is former Tiger Tar'varish Dawson, who is also rebuilding his image at Colorado. Buffaloes quarterback Shedur Sanders has spread the wealth this season when it comes to passing, with Dawson being one of the six Colorado receivers to possess over 100 yards of receiving. He has hauled in 11 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown through three games. Last season at Auburn, he had just two catches for 30 yards.

The Ducks and Buffaloes are set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, with ABC handling the live telecast. Early predictions suggest that Oregon will win this game, as ESPN forecasts a 93.9% chance in favor of the Ducks. Sportsbooks are predicting a 21-point win for Oregon as well.

For more news on this Saturday’s game between Oregon and Colorado in Eugene, visit Ducks Wire and Buffaloes Wire.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire