Former Auburn star Jabari Smith Jr. is trying his hand at recruiting

Auburn basketball wants to make the top 2025 recruit AJ Dybantsa the top signee in program history. In an effort to make that dream a reality, the current leader is trying his hand and swaying Dybantsa in the Tigers’ direction.

Former first-round pick Jabari Smith jr. spoke with reporters recently, where he was asked about his recruiting tactics when talking with Auburn’s top targets. He says that his message to Dybantsa is the same as his message to other recruits… Bruce Pearl “plays to win.”

“All schools are going to tell you the same thing: They’re going to give you the ball, they’re going to do all that. But if you come here (to Auburn), it’s going to be more than that. … You’re going to play to win,” Smith said. “You’re going to play the right way; you’re going to play defense. And (Pearl) is going to show the best side of you, always.”

Not only does Pearl put players in the best position to succeed, but he gives the players the tools to succeed at the next level. Smith is sure to mention that in his pitch as well.

“(Pearl is) going to coach you, and I feel that’s the biggest thing — so you won’t be shocked when you get to the league,” Smith said. “When you get to the league, it’s just like starting over. When you get to college, it’s like starting over. You want it to be like that. You don’t want to get to campus and somebody be kissing your butt all day. BP never did that to me, and I feel like that’s a big reason why I’m so humble. I see how he carries himself and how he treated me as a 5-star and as the highest recruit to come to Auburn. He never treated me like that.”

Smith signed with Auburn as the nation’s No. 7 recruit from the 2021 class, and went on to become the No. 3 overall draft pick in the 2022 NBA draft by the Houston Rockets. Dybantsa is the top overall recruit for 2025 class, and is poised to follow Smith’s steps by becoming a first round pick.

Auburn and Bruce Pearl is currently battling Eric Musselman and the USC Trojans for the chance to earn Dybantsa’s commitment. It is unknown when Dybantsa plans to announce his commitment, but his recruitment is definitely worth following.

