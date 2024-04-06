Former Auburn star Derrick Brown signs $96 Million contract extension

Former Auburn captain Derrick Brown became the fourth highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL on Friday, signing a four-year, $96 Million contract extension with the Carolina Panthers.

The AAV of $24 Million is the highest value of any contract extension signed by a defensive tackle. Chiefs star Chris Jones, Raiders tackle Christian Wilkins, and the Ravens Justin Madubuike all have more substantial contracts but signed them as free agents on the open market.

Brown’s pay-day comes after a record-breaking season in which he became the first-ever defensive lineman to collect 103 tackles. The “run-stopper” has now collected 245 tackles, 8 sacks, 41 stuffs, and 2 interceptions in his four-year career.

With fellow standout lineman Brian Burnes now playing in New York, the former Tiger is now the leader his position group in Carolina. The Panthers front office made sure the 2020 first-round pick will stay that leader for years to come.

4 more years. So many more tackles 😤 pic.twitter.com/XcoMGNCNaN — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 5, 2024

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Brian on Twitter @TheRealBHauch

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire