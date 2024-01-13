Former Auburn safety Travaris Robinson joins Georgia’s coaching staff

Auburn officially announced the hiring of Charles Kelly on Friday, giving him the title of “co-defensive coordinator.”

It is uncertain who Kelly will share coordinator duties with after Ron Robert’s departure. Several Auburn fans hoped that head coach Hugh Freeze would bring home former Tiger free safety Travaris Robinson, who spent the last two seasons as cornerbacks coach on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.

However, Freeze’s search will continue as it was announced Saturday that Robinson is heading to Athens to serve as co-defensive coordinator for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. He joins Georgia‘s staff after it was announced that former co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp is taking a step back to an analyst role. Robinson will reunite with Muschamp at Georgia after serving on his staffs at Florida and South Carolina.

Freeze has several positions to fill this offseason. The addition of Kelly is huge and will provide the Tigers with a recruiting boost. Freeze will now need to hire a running backs coach, offensive coordinator, and another defensive coach to share duties with Kelly.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire