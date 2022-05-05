Former Auburn safety set to join ACC program

On Wednesday, former Auburn safety and Louisiana native Eric Reed Jr. announced that he was transferring to Georgia Tech via Twitter. The news comes just over a month after his name was entered into the transfer portal. It was the second time that Reed Jr. announced his intentions to transfer. However, he will now be transferring elsewhere as opposed to returning to Auburn like he did the first time.

Reed Jr. was a four-star coming out of high school according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. He was also regarded as the No. 18 safety in the 2020 class. With the Tigers having more depth in the secondary this season, Reed Jr. saw the writing on the wall.

In his time at Auburn, he only played in three games in two seasons. Now, he will join the Yellow Jackets who have put an emphasis on defensive backs via the transfer portal. Reed Jr. isn’t the first former Auburn defensive back to transfer to Georgia Tech. Former four-star and 2021 Tigers signee Ahmari Harvey also transferred to play for the Yellow Jackets. Two Notre Dame transfers KJ Wallace and Khari Gee also joined the program this season.

It certainly looks like Georgia Tech is trying its’ best to compete with other programs like Clemson, Miami, Florida State, and North Carolina. As for the Tigers, the loss of Reed Jr. doesn’t affect the program. Players like Caleb Wooden and Marquise Gilbert have filled in at safety and have appeared to be competing for playing time at the other safety spot aside Zion Puckett. Nevertheless, Reed Jr. is a good addition for head coach Geoff Collins and his staff.

1st off I’d like to thank God for blessing me in mysterious ways. Also, I’d like to thank everyone at Auburn for making me apart of their family. After much prayer & talks with my family, I will be continuing my career as a student athlete at The Georgia Institute of Technology. pic.twitter.com/Ev7C9OPTaS — Eric Reed Jr (@EricReedJr3) May 4, 2022

