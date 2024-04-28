Former Auburn receiver Jay Fair transfers to USC

Auburn Football’s most productive receiver from a season ago has taken his talents to the West Coast, where he will play for the USC Trojans in 2024.

While Jay Fair is coming off an impressive season in which he led all Auburn wide receivers with 31 receptions, the junior’s role on the depth chart was ambiguous at best with freshmen talent such as Cam Coleman, Bryce Cain, and Perry Thompson joining highly touted transfer KeAndre Lambert-Smith on the Plains next season.

The former three-star recruit heads to USC with a much more direct route to playing time with the two most productive Trojan wideouts from a season ago, Brendan Rice and Tahj Washington, turning pro after being selected in the NFL Draft.

Fair’s departure ultimately clears up Auburn’s 2024 receiving room enough for coach Hugh Freeze to get a good idea on what it will look like heading into the fall.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire