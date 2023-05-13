Former Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley to join Texas State

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley will be heading out west to play for the Texas State Bobcats.

This will be the third program Finley has played for. Finley was a member of the LSU Tigers in 2020, Auburn in 2021 and 2022, and now Texas State.

Finley first entered the portal during the 2022 season but ended up withdrawing his name. This was likely to see what his options were under Hugh Freeze and the new staff. Finley entered the portal again on May 2nd, just three days before former Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne announced that he would be transferring to Auburn.

After being named the starting quarterback before the season, Finley only appeared in four games for Auburn in 2022. He went 33-53 for 431 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions.

Finley took over the starting quarterback role in 2021 after Bo Nix went down with an injury in week 10. Finley went 51-91 for 600 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception throughout the 2021 season.

The Auburn quarterback battle is now between Thorne, Robby Ashford, and Holden Geriner.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Daniel on Twitter @DanielJLocke

More Football!

Auburn among top teams destined to rebound in 2023 North Texas LB Larry Nixon pays visit to Auburn Hugh Freeze breaks down transfer portal wishlist

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire