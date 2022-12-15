Former Auburn quarterback to enter transfer portal, seeking fourth home

One of Auburn’s top signees from the 2018 class is on the move again.

After spending two seasons on the Plains, quarterback Joey Gatewood elected to get a fresh start by transferring to Kentucky. He saw more playing time at Kentucky, but it was not enough to satisfy his needs. He then reunited with the coach that recruited him, Gus Malzahn, at UCF. Gatewood saw time at quarterback for the Knights, but would eventually move to receiver. After the position change, Gatewood did not record a stat in 2022.

Gatewood announced Wednesday that he would try to find a new home by entering the transfer portal. His new home will be his fourth since signing with Auburn in 2018.

Gatewood was the No. 2 overall athlete from the class of 2018 and was the No. 12 recruit from the state of Florida. When he signed with Auburn after a two-year commitment in December 2017, he was expected to make an immediate impact. However, he would only see the field in eight total games over a two-year span, throwing just eight passes.

After a disappointing start to his college career, he elected to stay within the SEC by transferring to Kentucky. He completed 17-of-35 passes for 109 yards and an interception during his time on the Bluegrass, but, as the trend would be at the time, wanted to join several Auburn teammates including big kat bryant and Kobe Hudson by reuniting with Gus Malzahn at UCF in 2021.

Gatewood appeared in 10 games for the Knights in 2021, with his most impressive stat being that he rushed for 142 yards on 28 carries. Malzahn moved Gatewood to receiver for the 2022 season, where he failed to record a stat.

🚨BREAKING🚨 UCF WR Joey Gatewood has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, per @mzenitz. Story: https://t.co/IWnDMX7BPA pic.twitter.com/54B3TMY8ta — On3 (@On3sports) December 14, 2022

