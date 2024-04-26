Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix drafted by Denver Broncos

DETROIT (WHNT) — The Denver Broncos selected former Auburn quarterback and Alabama native Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nix, who began high school playing at Scottsboro, before finishing at Pinson Valley. Nix committed to Auburn where he played three seasons.

After the 2021 season, Nix transferred to Oregon where he played the last two seasons.

Nix finished his collegiate career with 15,352 yards, 113 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in 61 career games.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.