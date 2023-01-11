Former Auburn QB Trey Lindsey announces transfer destination

Former Auburn quarterback trey lindsey has found his next school. The Montgomery native announced Tuesday night that he will be transferring to the University of Albany.

Lindsey started his Auburn career as a walk-on before earning a scholarship last season and entering the transfer portal in December. His only game action came last season when he appeared in the 41-17 win over Western Kentucky. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder did not attempt a pass during his four years on the Plains.

He will have two seasons of eligibility for the Great Danes who are returning starting quarterback Reese Poffenbarger, who threw for 2,999 yards, 24 touchdowns, and four interceptions as a redshirt freshman last season.

Thankful to announce I’m committed to Albany! Can’t wait to get to work! @UAlbanyFootball @CoachJambrose pic.twitter.com/mgizSbiPw3 — Trey Lindsey (@treylindz) January 10, 2023

List

Best transfer portal quarterback options for Auburn

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire