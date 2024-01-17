Former Auburn QB T.J. Finley returns to transfer portal

After enjoying the best season of his collegiate career in 2023, former Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley has returned to the transfer portal according to a report by Pete Nakos of On3.

Finley departed from Auburn following spring practice, concluding a two-year stint on the Plains. He elected to transfer to Texas State, where he thrived under first-year head coach GJ Kinne. He completed 279-of-414 passes for 3,439 yards and 28 touchdowns, which was by far his most productive season as a college quarterback.

Finley announced publicly on Jan. 12 that he was planning to return to Texas State. However, he changed his mind following the announcement of former Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura’s decision to transfer to Texas State.

Finley transferred to Auburn from LSU and served as Auburn’s starting quarterback for the final two games of the 2021 season and the first three games of the 2022 season before a shoulder injury limited his role with the offense, paving the way for Robbie Ashford to take on the starting quarterback position. Finley remained with the team, and went through the first spring practice under Hugh Freeze before electing to depart from the program days before Payton Thorne transferred to Auburn from Michigan State.

Finley passed for 1,258 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons at Auburn. Prior to his time with Auburn, he passed for 941 yards and five touchdowns during the 2020 season at LSU.

BREAKING: Texas State QB TJ Finley plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @PeteNakos_ reports. The former LSU, Auburn signal-caller threw for 3,439 yards and 24 TDs this season👀 https://t.co/EIwtsJrf0S pic.twitter.com/8B1NQ40lCS — On3 (@On3sports) January 16, 2024

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire