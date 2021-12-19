Former Auburn QB Bo Nix commits to Oregon

Bo Nix's first college opponent is now his final college destination.

The former Auburn starting quarterback announced Sunday he will continue his college career at Oregon after entering the transfer portal a week ago.

The move gives new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning a three-year starter to kick off his first season in Eugene.

What is Oregon getting in Bo Nix?

Nix, a former SEC Freshman of the Year, started 10 games Auburn in 2021 before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury against Mississippi State. He finished the year 197-of-323 passing for 2,294 yards and 11 TDs with three interceptions under another first-year head coach, Auburn's Bryan Harsin. His 61 percent completion rate and 7.1 yards per pass attempt were both career highs.

Before his injury, Nix had started 34 straight games for Auburn, never an easy task in the SEC. While his career numbers have never been star-level — his 126.2 career passer rating would rank 98th in the NCAA this season — the Pac-12 should be a more quarterback-friendly environment.

Nix will also reunite with Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who worked as Auburn's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019, Nix's freshman year. Auburn's first game of that season was against Oregon, with Nix leading a 27-21 win.

Thanks to the NCAA's bonus year of eligibility, Nix should have two years of eligibility remaining when he walks into a crowded quarterbacks room in Eugene. Former Boston College transfer Anthony Brown has started every game this year, to mixed reviews, while Ty Thompson, a Rivals five-star recruit in the Class of 2021, has waited in the wings all season.