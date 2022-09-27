Former Auburn players lead cornerbacks in NFL PFF grades

It might be time to start calling the Auburn Tigers football team “DBU”.

That’s what some stats are indicating, at least, as PFF’s top two cornerbacks this year are currently both former Auburn players — Jonathan Jones of the New England Patriots takes the No. 1 spot with an 85.6 grade while Tampa Bay Buccaneers corner Jamel Dean comes in a narrow second at 85.2. Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams is the third-highest ranked and fellow SEC product Jaycee Horn of the Carolina Panthers rounded out the list.

Thus far this season, Jones has accumulated eight solo tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception and two passes defended so far in New England. His best game so far has been against Baltimore in Week 3 where he nabbed an interception with four tackles and a forced fumble on the day. Despite that, the Ravens won 37-26.

Jamel Dean, meanwhile, has been a bit of a ballhawk. He’s netted two picks thus far, both being against his former teammate Jameis Winston — a third pick against Aaron Rodgers in Week 3 was called back. Dean’s production has been a huge part of the return of Tampa Bay’s “Grave Diggers” defense, which is currently allowing a league-best nine points per game.

Jones and the Patriots will take on Green Bay next week at Lambeau Field while Dean in the Bucs will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a location to be determined in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

