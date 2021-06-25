Former Auburn player says Penn State is ‘100% ready’ to lose to Tigers

Penn State fans are eager to return to Beaver Stadium this fall. After being shut out of the stadium during the 2020 Big Ten college football season, Penn State and other Big Ten institutions are announcing the stadiums will be fully open this season. And already that has fans hyped for the big nonconference matchup with the Auburn Tigers in Week 3.

Penn State will be hosting the SEC school for the first of two regular-season contests, marking just the first time in series history Penn State and Auburn will play in the regular season (all previous contests were in bowl matchups; Penn State will visit Auburn in 2022). And the game is already slated for ABC’s nationally-televised primetime game that Saturday night. The game figures to be the big welcome back moment for Penn State fans, even though the doors to Beaver Stadium will be open the previous week for a game against Ball State. But there’s something uniquely special about the bright lights and a big game atmosphere (see: White Out crowds).

So it is expected Penn State will be hyping up the game day atmosphere on social media. Yesterday was just that situation with a teaser video saying Penn State is “100% ready for 100% capacity” in Beaver Stadium.

Penn State head coach James Franklin, naturally, added a little bit more to the equation…

But not everybody took so this message as enthusiastically. Former Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz got in on the fun by retweeting the original message with a message of his own.

Story continues

100% ready to take that L September 18th😉 https://t.co/sBLNYtRBxz — Anthony Schwartz (@TheRealF1ash) June 24, 2021

Schwartz was the No. 91 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2021 NFL draft. In addition to football, Schwartz is also a successful track and field athlete with two first-place finishes in international competitions on a relay team for the United States.

But we’ll see if Schwartz’s Twitter mentions are flying at record speed on September 18.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

List

Penn State Nittany Lions 2021 Football Schedule

Related