Former Auburn player, analyst expected to be named head coach at Georgia State

A former Auburn player and analyst is set to take on his first collegiate head coaching role.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports is reporting that Georgia State is eyeing Dell McGee to take over as head coach of the football program following the departure of Shawn Elliot.

Zenitz reports that Georgia State held Zoom interviews with candidates on Tuesday, and in-person interviews on Thursday. Former Auburn assistant Trooper Taylor was also interviewed for the position.

McGee has been a part of Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia since the 2016 season, serving in various roles including running backs coach and run game coordinator. McGee has coached in the college ranks since 2013, beginning as an analyst on Gus Malzahn’s initial staff.

Following his departure from Auburn, he served as running backs coach at Georgia Southern for two seasons. He even led the Eagles to a bowl win as an interim head coach in 2015 after former Georgia Southern head coach Willie Fritz left to take the Tulane job.

Before his time at Auburn, he was a successful high school head coach at Carver High School in Columbus, Georgia, where he produced talented players such as running back Isaiah Crowell, linebacker Jarvis Jones, and former Auburn defensive lineman Gabe Wright.

McGee played cornerback for the Tigers from 1992-95. He went on to become a fifth-round selection by the Arizona Cardinals in the 1996 NFL draft.

Georgia State is targeting Dell McGee to be its new head coach, sources tell @247sports. Job was offered this morning, per sources. Hasn’t been finalized yet but the expectation is he’ll be hired.https://t.co/dJORJ80Uo5 pic.twitter.com/kTR54KQEjh — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire