Former Auburn outfielder announces transfer to SEC rival

Eight members of Auburn baseball’s 2024 roster have entered the transfer portal since the Tigers’ season concluded last month, with the most notable departure being outfielder Chris Stanfield.

Stanfield entered the transfer portal on June 3 after spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Auburn. Tuesday, he revealed his next chapter will take him to Baton Rouge, as he will transfer to SEC rival LSU.

Stanfield is the fourth former Tiger to find a new home out of the transfer portal this season, joining pitcher Zach Crotchfelt (Texas Tech), infielder Gavin Miller(Houston), and infielder Ty Mauldin (UAB). Pitchers Cam Keshock and Trevor Horne, as well as outfielders Kaleb Freeman and Alex Wade remain in the transfer portal as of the timimg of this post.

Although the transfer portal claimed eight players from its 2024 roster, Auburn and head coach Butch Thompson have nearly made up for the losses by adding seven players to the 2025 roster from the transfer portal. Notable additions include former LSU pitcher Samuel Dutton and former Samford catcher Lucas Steele. Ex-Creighton pitcher Mason Koch and former ECU outfielder Bristol Carter are Auburn’s most recent acquisitions after announcing their commitments this week.

Stanfield departs Auburn after hitting .278 with 97 hits, seven home runs, and 47 RBI with 18 stolen bases in two seasons on the Plains. In 2024, Stanfield finished fourth on the team in hits (53), tied for second in stolen bases (9), and fifth in RBI (25).

thank you God for your many blessings! i am very excited to announce that i will be transferring to Louisiana State University to further my athletic & academic career! Geaux Tigers! 💜 #AllGod pic.twitter.com/19IQrdUX90 — chris stanfield (@_chrisstanfield) June 18, 2024

