Former Auburn offensive lineman signs with new NFL team

On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears announced via Twitter that they had signed former Auburn offensive lineman Shon Coleman. Recently, Coleman was released by the Indianapolis Colts. It didn’t take long for the Tennessee native to find himself a new home.

Out of high school, Coleman was ranked as a four-star by 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. He was also the No. 99 prospect in the class. He chose the Tigers over other programs like Miami, Alabama, and Arkansas where he took several official visits. He would go on to spend five seasons on the Plains.

Coleman overcame adversity on a number of different occasions. In 2011, he was diagnosed with leukemia. After being cleared by the doctors, he returned to the gridiron in 2012. The NCAA would grant Coleman an additional year of eligibility because of his stint with leukemia. Over the course of his five-year career, he started in 25 games for the Tigers. In 2016, the Cleveland Browns drafted Coleman with the 78th overall pick.

He would start in 16 games for the Browns in 2017. After the season, he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2018. In 2019, he would be on the injured reserve. In 2020, he opted out of playing because of COVID-19. Then, he would return to the injured reserve yet again in 2021.

Now, he hopes that his future is bright in Chicago. The Bears have been known to have a lackluster offensive line, so hopefully Coleman gets a fair opportunity to prove himself. He was a staple for Auburn back in the day and could certainly be at the professional level in the near future.

