Former Auburn OC Philip Montgomery hired to same position in UFL

Auburn’s coaching staff has taken on many changes through the first two months of 2024, and a lot of those who have left the Plains have already secured new positions. The most of recent of those moves came on Wednesday.

Former Auburn offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery has been hired to be the co-offensive coordinator, running backs coach and tight ends coach for the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL. The Stallions make the transition into the new UFL after being back-to-back champions of the former USFL.

Montgomery was not retained on Auburn’s staff after being with the Tigers for just one season in 2023. The offensive struggles that they had were one huge reason why the Tigers went 6-7 last year, marking the program’s third-straight losing season.

Auburn finished 10th in the SEC in total offense under Montgomery, averaging just 351.2 yards per game. The offense also did not gain very many yards per play last season, placing 11th in the conference at just 5.5. That offense led to a lack of points at 26.15 points per game, a stat that many Tiger fans were frustrated about over the course of the season.

The Stallions are set to open their season on Saturday, March 30, when they visit the Arlington Renegades.

