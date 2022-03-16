Former Auburn long snapper signs with Chargers

On Wednesday afternoon, former Auburn long snapper Josh Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

He signed a four-year $5.6 million dollar deal. At 32 years old, Harris has spent his entire career with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2021, he was named second-team All-Pro and also a part of the 2021 Pro Bowl roster. Now, he will be headed out west to be the long snapper for the Chargers.

In his career on the Plains, Harris was a part of a BCS National Championship team in 2010. The same year he and his teammates also won the SEC Championship. Along with his successful career on the Plains, he also played in Super Bowl LI when the Falcons lost to the Patriots. The Chargers add Harris as their fourth addition since free agency began. The Chargers are an ascending team and hope to build on their 2021 season where they just missed the playoffs. Harris will look to contribute to the special teams unit for the Chargers as they look to improve even more in 2022.

Chargers signing longtime Falcons long snapper Josh Harris to four-year, $5.6M deal (per @TomPelissero)https://t.co/N3IQK4EYTk pic.twitter.com/tcMkodeHnZ — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 16, 2022

