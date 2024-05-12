Former Auburn LB finds new home on West Coast

Wesley Steiner arrived at Auburn in 2020 hoping to become one of the Tigers’ all-time greats at linebacker.

However, those dreams took a turn in 2023 when his production significantly dropped. Following the 2024 spring session, Steiner entered the transfer portal in hopes of finding a new home ahead of his final season of eligibility. On Saturday, Steiner revealed that he will be heading west to Pullman, Washington, where he will spend this season as a Washington State Cougar.

As a member of the 2020 recruiting class, Steiner signed with Auburn as a four-star linebacker that ranked No. 5 nationally and the No. 9 product from Georgia. It took several seasons for Steiner to make a mark, but he finally did in 2022 by appearing in all 12 games and making 46 total stops.

His production dipped in 2023 as his snaps dropped from 348 in 2022 to just 84 in 2023. As a result, he managed to record just 16 tackles in nine games.

His Auburn career ends with 86 total tackles, two going for a loss. Steiner becomes the 16th player from Auburn’s 2023 roster to find a new home. Players such as WR Koy Moore, EDGE Stephen Sings, and safety Marquise Gilbert remain free agents.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire