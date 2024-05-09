Former Auburn LB announces transfer destination

Former Auburn linebacker Cam Riley entered the transfer portal in the latter stages of the winter window on Jan. 16. His original plan was to follow fellow Auburn teammate Donovan Kaufman to NC State, but he changed gears during the spring window and became a free agent once again.

Wednesday, Riley announced that he has found a new home. He will remain in the ACC but transfer to defending conference champion Florida State. Early predictions pointed to Riley reuniting with former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn at UCF, but the tone switched in the days leading up to his ultimate commitment to Florida State.

In four seasons on the Plains, Riley totaled 119 tackles with two pass deflections. His junior season in 2022 was his most notable as he recorded 65 tackles with 3.5 for loss and a pass deflection. His production dipped in 2023 as his snap count decreased from 477 to 311, which resulted in Riley recording 34 fewer tackles.

Riley was the first linebacker to join the transfer portal with Wesley Steiner following suit during the spring window. A total of 22 players from last season’s roster entered the transfer portal, with 15 finding new homes. Among those who have found new homes include QB Robby Ashford (South Carolina), TE Tyler Fromm (Georgia Southern), and WR Jay Fair (USC).

Riley has one season of eligibility remaining.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire