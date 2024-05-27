Former Auburn infielder scheduled to make Major League debut on Monday

After spending just over three seasons in the minor leagues, former Auburn infielder Ryan Bliss is set to make his Major League debut on Monday for the Seattle Mariners. Bliss will make his first big league start at second base for the Mariners game against the Houston Astros at 8:40 p.m. CT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Bliss gets the call following the Mariners move of Jorge Polanco to the 10-day injured list after sustaining a strained hamstring. In 50 games at AAA Tacoma, Bliss recorded 45 hits in 182 at-bats with seven home runs, 35 RBI, and 28 stolen bases.

Despite being drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2021 MLB draft, Bliss will make his debut with the Mariners after being involved in a trade last July that sent relief pitcher Paul Sewald to Arizona in exchange for Bliss, Dominic Canzone, and Josh Rojas.

With the call up, Bliss becomes Auburn’s 59th player to reach the Major Leagues, and the first since Edouard Julien’s debut with the Minnesota Twins on April 12, 2023. He started in all 134 games that he appeared in during his three-year Auburn career from 2019-21. He earned two All-America honors.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire