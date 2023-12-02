Former Auburn head coach linked to New Mexico opening

Bryan Harsin had a respectable tenure at his alma mater, Boise State. During his time as head coach from 2014-20, the Broncos went 69-19 with three bowl wins.

His success drew interest from former Auburn athletic director Allen Green, thus causing him to bring Harsin to the Plains.

His success at Boise, however, was not replicated at Auburn.

Harsin was dismissed from his duties just 21 games into his tenure following a 9-12 record. He has yet to find another head coaching job, but that could soon change according to Mountain West Wire.

Roger Holien of Mountain West Wire has released his picks to replace recently fired head coach Danny Gonzalez at New Mexico and has listed Harsin as a potential suitor. Holien cites Harsin’s accomplishments at Boise State as to why he would be considered.

The former Auburn coach, is anticipated to be a contender for various Mountain West coaching positions. Harsin achieved a notable record of 69-19 as the head coach of Boise State from 2014 to ’20. While securing a Fiesta Bowl victory in his inaugural season, he did not quite replicate that success afterward. Nevertheless, he did amass a commendable 45-8 record in Mountain West play, claiming three conference championships.

Joining Harsin as potential candidates for the open New Mexico job include former BYU and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall, and former Utah State and Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells.

