Former Auburn guard set to visit Alabama this week

The rivalry between Auburn and Alabama has spiked in recent years due to the success of both programs under their current leadership. However, another chapter could be written thanks to the Transfer Portal.

Former Auburn guard Aden Holloway entered the transfer portal earlier this month and has scheduled his first known visit. According to Brett Greenberg of 247Sports, Holloway is set to visit Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday, April 18. Greenberg says that Alabama wants to add another hot name to its roster to replace the loss of Rylan Griffin, Nick Pringle, Kris Parker, Davin Cosby, and Sam Walters, who have entered the transfer portal.

Holloway was Auburn’s lone high school signee from the 2023 recruiting cycle. He was a great addition by being the No. 3 guard of the class and the No. 16 overall recruit. He was also tabbed as a McDonald’s All-American.

However, he never really stepped up to become Auburn’s top guard. Holloway appeared in 35 games last season with 26 starts. He averaged 7.3 points, and 2.7 assists, and shot 31% from the field while playing just 21 minutes per game. Because of this, both Holloway and Tre Donaldson have elected to look for new opportunities within the transfer portal, allowing Auburn to explore new options with incoming freshman Tahaad Pettiford and Furman transfer JP Pegues at the guard position.

Holloway is the No. 11 point guard in the transfer portal and is the No. 41 overall player. Michigan is also expected to be a player for Holloway, as he and Donaldson are both expected to visit Ann Arbor this weekend according to 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire