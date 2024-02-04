Former Auburn football commit Kendarius Riddick flips to UCF

Auburn’s recruitment of the 2025 class has been going particularly well. It hit a bump on Saturday when Thomas County Central High School (Ga.) and four-star safety Kendarius Riddick unexpectedly flipped his commitment.

The No. 7 ranked safety according to On3 industry ranking committed to the UCF Knights and former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn after having been committed to the Tigers since Oct. 19.

The Georgia native is also ranked as the No. 74 overall player, and No. 12 in the state in the class.

Auburn’s 2025 class is now ranked No. 9 in the country following the flip, while UCF ranks No. 12. This is the Knights’ first safety in the class. The class has five defensive commitments, mostly on the defensive line. Opelika’s Malik Autry remains the class’ top commitment by being the No. 7 defensive lineman for 2025, and the No. 8 overall prospect from Alabama. Four-stars Antonio Coleman, Jakaleb Faulk, and Jourdin Crawford also occupy the class.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 Safety Kendarius Reddick tells me he has Flipped from Auburn to UCF! The 6’0 175 S from Thomasville, GA is ranked as a Top 32 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (per On3) 👀 “Mom I found where I’m really going”https://t.co/8UTVUlCCsa pic.twitter.com/TmaLix7dv2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 4, 2024

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Tyler on Twitter @traley34

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire