Former Auburn DL Enyce Sledge commits to Big Ten school

Enyce Sledge was the first Auburn player to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal and he is now the first one to announce his new school. The defensive lineman committed to Illinois Saturday, announcing the move on social media.

Sledge spent two seasons on the Plains, appearing in four games and did not record a stat. The Louisiana native will have three seasons of eligibility for the Fighting Illini.

Sledge was a three-star recruit in Auburn’s 2022 recruiting class. The 6-foot-2, 311-pounder was the No. 876 overall player and No. 119 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking.

Illinois is coming off of a 5-7 season under head coach Bret Bielema. They have an 18-19 record in three seasons under Bielema.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire