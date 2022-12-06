Former Auburn defensive tackle named as Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

A former Auburn football player has been nominated for one of the NFL’s greatest honors.

Derrick Brown, who played for the Tigers as a defensive tackle from 2016-19, was selected as the Panthers’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, given to the NFL player that creates the biggest community impact through philanthropy and other means. Brown is one of 32 nominees, one for each NFL team.

Here is what Brown said on Twitter about being nominated for the award:

“Truly Honored (sic) to be nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. It wouldn’t have been possible without all the amazing people behind the scenes and all the Amazing (sic) partners that have helped in so many events and helped bring my vision to life in numerous ways!”

Brown’s community work involves helping high-risk children, both in Charlotte, North Carolina, and his hometown of Sugar Hill, Georgia. Brown’s efforts are numerous, including a football camp for 200 kids in Georgia and donating money and school supplies to high school children attending his alma mater.

The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award is always announced at the NFL Honors ceremony the Thursday before the Super Bowl.

Derrick Brown is our 2022 #WPMOY nominee 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KXcuYnvrZJ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 6, 2022

