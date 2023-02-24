Former Auburn defensive lineman is one of the best players available in the transfer portal

With the first transfer portal window complete most players found their new home but there are still some talented players looking for their next school.

One of these is former Auburn defensive lineman marquis robinson, who entered the portal on Dec. 6, 2022. 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 3 available player in the transfer portal.

Robinson actually entered the portal ahead of the 2022 season but decided to return to Auburn for his redshirt-freshman season. However, he missed spring practice and was never able to get into the rotation along the defensive line, appearing in two games and making two tackles.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder was a four-star recruit coming out of Milton High School and could still have some appeal to teams looking to fill out their defensive line.

He isn’t the only former Tiger still looking for a new home, linebacker Joko Willis is also still in the transfer portal.

