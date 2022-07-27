Former Auburn defensive end cut by NFL team

Edge Rusher Dee Ford’s future with the San Francisco 49ers has been in jeopardy for some time now, but the team finally made its decision on Wednesday.

The 49ers finally cut Ford after previously stating they weren’t sure they saw him in their future. Ford hasn’t played for the 49ers all too much, only appearing in seven games across the last two years with the team.

Ford initially came to San Francisco via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. He was a big producer for Kansas City and managed to do the same for San Francisco with a 10-sack season in 2019 in just 11 games. Injuries prevented anything further, though, and his campaign with the 49ers finally came to an end without much fanfare on Wednesday.

At Auburn, Ford particularly shined in his fifth year as a Tiger — he put up 10.5 sacks and 29 tackles and earned a First Team All-SEC nod for his efforts. He was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft with the 23rd pick overall by Kansas City.

Ford now becomes a free agent and can sign with any NFL team should he clear waivers.

