Former Auburn defensive coordinator takes job at Alabama

Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn’s defensive coordinator has taken a job with the Tigers’ biggest rival.

Former Auburn assistant and interim HC kevin steele has accepted an offer to become the Alabama Crimson Tide‘s defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

Steele’s tenure on the Plains lasted from 2016-20 and ended when the Tigers hired head coach Bryan Harsin and he most recently served as the defensive coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes in 2022.

Under Steele, the Tigers had a top-15 defense in total defense in three of his five years as defensive coordinator. He also took over for Auburn when Malzahn was fired in 2020, and he lost the only game he coached when the Tigers fell in the Citrus Bowl.

Steele has some experience with Alabama. He’s been on the Tide’s staff multiple times, most recently as a linebackers coach in 2014. Now, he’ll get the chance to face off against his former team once a year in the Iron Bowl.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Miami DC Kevin Steele has accepted Alabama's offer to become their defensive coordinator, per @ClowESPN. Story: https://t.co/ot4o2mb1JF pic.twitter.com/4719nYp7Wm — On3 (@On3sports) February 5, 2023

List

Auburn Basketball climbs into KenPom top 25 despite loss at Tennessee

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire