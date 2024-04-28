Former Auburn defensive back Colton Hood transfers to Colorado

Former four-star recruit Colton Hood transferred from Auburn to Colorado on Sunday. The sophomore cornerback played just one season on the Plains, appearing in three games and recording 3 total tackles.

Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has been active all offseason in the portal, securing one of the country’s best incoming transfer classes. While Hood may not become a starting player right away, it is feasible to see a path where the Conyers, GA native earns a significant amount of playing time.

Hood’s talents will certainly be missed for an Auburn team that will have an almost completely overhauled secondary in 2024 after losing key contributors like D.J. James, Nehemiah Pritchett, and Jaylin Simpson to the NFL Draft. The 19-year-old’s departure does open up a chance for Alabama transfer Antonio Kite to earn more reps in the secondary.

Hood’s brother, 2024 three-star running back Brandon Hood, will reportedly also join him on the Buffaloes roster next season.

