Former Auburn DC shares prediction for Tigers’ 2023 season

2023 will be a pivotal year for the Auburn football program, and many predictions have been made as to how it will go.

It is tough to predict. Hugh Freeze has wasted no time improving the roster since he took over the program but it is difficult to truly know what kind of team you have until conference play rolls around in mid-September.

Former Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason, who spent one season with the Tigers in 2021, has predicted how things will go for Freeze and the Tigers in 2023.

Mason’s predictions are included in an On3 article written by Nick Kosko.

“I think 7-5,” Mason said. “I think we understand what their quarterback situation is. We understand that this unit right now is somewhat saddled a little bit in terms of where they sit, but I think what they did in recruiting, what they did in recruiting was outstanding. And they did a good job in the portal and getting (Payton) Thorne and making sure you know really that they can get some competition in the quarterback room. “But I think all the way around, they’ve got pieces. When you look at that secondary, you know Keionte (Scott)… guys coming back, Cam Riley, the production. It gives this group a chance offensively and defensively by what he’s done.”

Mason also noted that each game besides Georgia and LSU could be a win for the Tigers.

