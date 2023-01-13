Former Auburn DC Derek Mason resigns from same role at Oklahoma State

A former member of Auburn Football’s coaching staff has decided to take time away from the field.

Derek Mason, who was a part of Bryan Harsin’s first staff in 2021, announced Thursday that he would be stepping down from his role as defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State.

In a tweet, Mason said that he will take a sabbatical from coaching in order to spend more time with his family, as well as pursue other opportunities within College Football. In his tweet, he also took time to show gratitude to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, Cowboys players, and Cowboys staff.

After spending one season on the Plains, Mason stepped down from his role as Auburn’s defensive coordinator on Feb. 7, 2022, in order to take the same role at Oklahoma State. His departure came at a strange time, as Austin Davis resigned from his brief stint as offensive coordinator a week before Mason’s departure after just 43 days into the job.

Under Mason, Auburn’s defense allowed 372 yards per game, with 126 of those yards being on the ground. The Tigers also allowed 21 points per game to opponents.

FOREVER GRATEFUL for the opportunity to serve Oklahoma State Football🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3e1DjFEjtA — Derek Mason (@CoachDerekMason) January 12, 2023

