Former Auburn DB Austin Ausberry announces transfer plans

Former Auburn defensive back Austin Ausberry is headed home, the Baton Rouge native announced his decision to transfer to LSU Tuesday night on social media.

Ausberry was never able to crack the secondary rotation in his two seasons on the Plains. He appeared in seven total games with most of his action coming on special teams.

He was a four-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting cycle, ranking as the No. 186 overall player and No. 23 cornerback in the 247Sports composite ranking.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder spent time at both corner and safety for Auburn and will have three seasons of eligibility at LSU. The two teams are not scheduled to play in 2024 but could matchup in 2025.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire